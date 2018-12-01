Five killed as car hits tree in Sukhothai

A man was killed along with his boyfriend, parents and aunt after his car crashed against a roadside tree in Sukhothai’s Si Satchanalai district late on Friday night.

Si Satchanalai police were alerted a few minutes after midnight that the accident happened on the Si Satchanalai-Uttaradit road in Ban Huay Sak village in Tambon Pa Ngiew. Saranyu Thanomjit, 25, was found dead behind the wheel by police and rescuers.

His boyfriend, Nillakarn Kong-in, 26, was killed in the front passengers’ seat. Nillakarn’s parents – Jane Kong-in, 56, and Prathoom Kong-in, 48 – and Nillakarns aunt, Sakhon Bamrung, 53, were also killed.

Rescuers used iron cutters to free passengers from the back seat and rushed them to the district hospital where they died. Police learned from Nillakarn’s relatives that the gay couple drove Nillakarn’s parents and aunt from Tambon Dong Khu to join a merit making rite at the house of Saranyu’s sister in Tambon Sarajit.

They stayed there until late at night before they drove the parents and aunt home. Police suspected the driver dozed off, causing his car to crash into the tree at speed.