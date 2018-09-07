Police would check whether the suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.

In the first case, police on August 28 arrested Wang Yijun, 48, and a woman, Li Guixia, 50, at the Sa Kaew border.

The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a Bt2 billion direct-sale investment scheme early this year, Itthipol said.

In the second case, police arrested a 26-year-old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale investment scheme early this year of about Bt15 billion. He reportedly fled to Thailand on July 31 and was arrested on the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai on August 31.

In the third case, police arrested Zhou Qing, 51, and Jia Xi, 47, wanted for an illegal money-lending operation which also allegedly used violence to collect cash from around 100 Chinese borrowers.

The pair were arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on August 31.