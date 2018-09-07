Fraudsters: Five Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who had obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about Bt17.15 billion) from their compatriot victims and had fled to Thailand, had been arrested, Immigration Police Bureau deputy commissioner Maj Gen Itthipol Itthisaranachai told a press conference on Thursday.
Police would check whether the suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.
In the first case, police on August 28 arrested Wang Yijun, 48, and a woman, Li Guixia, 50, at the Sa Kaew border.
The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a Bt2 billion direct-sale investment scheme early this year, Itthipol said.
In the second case, police arrested a 26-year-old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale investment scheme early this year of about Bt15 billion. He reportedly fled to Thailand on July 31 and was arrested on the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai on August 31.
In the third case, police arrested Zhou Qing, 51, and Jia Xi, 47, wanted for an illegal money-lending operation which also allegedly used violence to collect cash from around 100 Chinese borrowers.
The pair were arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district on August 31.