Five Chiang Rai villages near rescue cave hit by mountain run-off

By P1 News editor -
0
41
near Chiang Rai mountain run-off Five Chiang Rai

Mountain run-off on Monday night hit five villages in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, near where the young Moo Pa (Wild Boars) football team was recently rescued from a cave in a closely followed international operation.

 

Mae Sai district chief Somsak Khanakham and district officials visited the five affected villages in Tambon Pong Ngam on Tuesday morning.

Chiang Rai mountain run-off Five Chiang Rai near

Officials were dispatched to move some families stranded in their houses to stay at a temporary shelter provided by the Tambon Pong Ngam Administrative Organisation.

Chiang Rai mountain run-off Five Chiang Rai near

Officials said the run-off from the Nang Non Mountains hit some 500 houses in the five villages late on Monday night. The floodwater inundated the Mae Sai-Chiang Rai road for about two kilometres. At certain spots, the water was as deep as 80 centimetres.

The name “Nang Non” translates to “reclining woman” in English. A Thai legend has it that she was a run-away princess who died and became a mountain. Her spirit is said to haunt the Tham Luang cave where the football team was recently trapped for 17 days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR