The Fitfully Funny Blockers

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.

Initial release: April 6, 2018 (USA)

Director: Kay Cannon

Box office: $75.3 million

Producers: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jon Hurwitz, MORE

Production companies: Universal Pictures, DMG Entertainment, Point Grey Pictures, Good Universe