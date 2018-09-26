Fishing worker reported hanged on returning boat

But the wife of Anucha Kahapanna, 37, doubted whether her husband had suicided and asked police to investigate whether it was a murder in disguise.

The skipper called the Muang Songkhla police station at 6.30pm to report that Anucha was found hanged on the desk near the rear of the boat as it was about to dock.

The wife, Siriwan Kajhapanna, told police that her husband had no problems at home and that he was about to return home to join the annual merit-making rite for ancestors.

Police and a doctor went to the pier to take photos of the body, which was then sent to Songkhla Hospital for a post-mortem.