First Picture Of Baby Girl Who Died After Being ‘Stabbed And Baked

A grandmother has been charged with murder after a toddler was stabbed, put in an oven and baked.

The horrific death happened in Bolivar County, Mississippi, and investigators do not know if the 20-month-old girl was dead before being cooked.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams told reporters at the time that a grandmother is being questioned following the child’s death.

“At the scene we found a 20-month-old deceased female. The official cause (of death) is still under investigation but authorities have reason to believe that the child was stabbed and burned.”