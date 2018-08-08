First-ever ‘MINI Expo’ set to present the full MINI family range

Leading the line in this latest showcase of cutting-edge automotive innovation in the premium compact segment is the newly upgraded MINI Cooper S Countryman, with a price reduction of up to Bt460,000, followed by the full-fledged members of the MINI family.

The event boasts a full line-up of 17 models, including the MINI Cooper S Countryman with a new profile, the stylishly revived version of the MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works, plus a range of exciting activities that the true MINI lover should not miss, MINI Thailand said on Tuesday.

The expo will also come with a massive gathering of MINI owners for an exclusive boot sale in “MINI THE BLACK MARKET”, to be held in front of CentralWorld from 3pm to 9pm on August 19.

Preecha Ninatkiattikul, general manager of MINI Thailand, said: “This year’s MINI Expo 2018 is our first-ever annual expo event and a great opportunity for us to connect with current and prospective customers alike. Apart from the full array of MINI models, visitors to the MINI Expo will also experience our MINI Countryman with a new profile.

“The event highlights our commitment to develop the innovative vehicles for fans who adore MINI’s unique appeal – from the classic enthusiast, the adventurers to the speed aficionado who enjoys a go-kart feeling. We are positive that the MINI Expo 2018 will certainly delight MINI lovers from all generations.”