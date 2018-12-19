Firefighters hospitalised after blaze rips through old Bangkok community

Firefighters Hospitalised: Five firefighters were injured while battling a fire that swept through an old Bangkok neighbourhood late on Tuesday night.

Firemen took over an hour to control the blaze at the Suan Luang 2 community on Soi Charoen Krung 87 in Bang Kho Laem district, which left 10 homes gutted. None of the occupants were reported injured.

The old wooden houses in the neighbourhood are built close together, causing the flames to spread quickly from home to home.

While battling to contain the blaze, one firefighter fell from a roof and was injured while four others suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke. The five were rushed to nearby Charoen Krung Hospital.

Pol Lt-Colonel Aroon Lertsakkaset, the inspector at Wat Phraya Krai police station, said investigators were not immediately able to pinpoint the source of the fire since several houses had been destroyed.

He said police would interrogate witnesses in a bid to identify the house where the blaze had started.