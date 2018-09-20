The Phaholyothin police station was alerted of the 1am fire at Photo City, which is located in three units of a row of four-storey shophouses at the front of Soi Phaholyothin 22 in Chatuchak district.

Five fire engines sent to the scene took about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started from a power cable in front of the shop and spread to a nearby sign.

Firefighters found two of the shop’s women workers trapped on the fourth floor and rushed them to hospital.

A shop worker, Rungnapha Kraithong, 41, said she and other staff were on a break on the upper floors when they heard an explosion and ran downstairs to see the fire spreading from the power cable to the shop.

Pol Captain Thirakiart Thikhabutr, deputy commander of the Phaholyothin police station, said the fire damage had been limited to the sign in front of the shop and had not apparently damaged the shop itself.