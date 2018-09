Fire destroyed an apartment at a South Pattaya condominium, but injured no one.

Firefighters took about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the second-floor apartment at Sivalai City Place.

Somniyam Judai, who operates a massage business directly under the burnt-out room, said a foreigner had just moved into the apartment, but was not at home at the time.

The fire gutted the entire unit. Damage was estimated 200,000 baht.