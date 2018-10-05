Fire engulfs Ayutthaya pub during renovation

Uthai police were alerted of the fire at the one-storey building on the Asia highway in Tambon Thanu at 3am.

Firefighters took about an hour to control the blaze and it damaged nearly all the furniture inside.

Although the pub is a concrete building, the new owner was renovating it by fitting it with a wooden interior plus new tables and chairs.

The new owner, Suneesee Nilsawat, 27, from Pathum Thani, said the renovation was 80 per cent finished. She estimated the damage at Bt5 million.

Suneesee said three workers had been staying inside the building overnight but none was injured.

Police have yet to investigate whether the fire was caused by a short circuit or perhaps, by arson due to business conflicts.

The pub, which is on a two-rai plot of land, has changed hands several times. Suneesee bought it just two months ago from Weeraya Chanu, 55, and changed the pub name’s from Vientiane Liquor House to Bang Yi Khan 35 Liquor House @Ayothaya and closed it for renovation.