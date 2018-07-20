Police said the fire started at about 8.30am at the Parks Toy Co Ltd in Moo 3 village in Tambon Nong Ree, Muang district.

Firefighters took about a half-hour to control the blaze.

While their battle was underway, some workers tried to move many dolls from the warehouse building in a bid to save them.

During the removal operation, a worker became ill from smoke inhalation and was later sent to a hospital.

Security officer Kraisorn Boontham, 36, told police that the fire broke out in the ceiling of the warehouse building. While many panicked workers ran out, others tried to fight the blaze with fire extinguishers while waiting for the fire engines to arrive.

Police have yet to investigate the cause of the fire.