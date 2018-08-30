Supapansa Pornkhunthod, 39, a resident of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, filed a report with the Sai Yok police that her husband, Robert Lighttel (spelling not confirmed), 51, disappeared from his room at the Krit Raft House resort on the Kwae Noi River in the Sai Yok National Park, Sai Yok district on Tuesday morning.

She said she and her husband checked into the resort on Monday evening but she had a quarrel with him so she left the room to stay with another woman, the resort’s chef.

When she checked her resort room the next morning, her husband had disappeared. He was last seen at 7am standing in front of the resort with no shirt on.

Police and park officials and rescuers from a local foundation were dispatched to help search for him.