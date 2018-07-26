Filipino ‘pickpockets’ arrested

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, held a press conference at the Lumpini police station to announce the arrest of the three suspects, who are 41, 42 and 44.

Police said they seized from them a Hermes limited edition wallet worth Bt600,000, and Bt14,500, US$825 and 15,920 Philippine pesos (Bt10,000) in cash and five bank cards.

They were alleged to have cut the shoulder bag off a Japanese tourist on July 17 and stole the wallet inside. Police checked security cameras and managed to arrest them at the BTS Siam on Tuesday.