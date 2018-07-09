Fifth Mu Pa boy extracted and brought to hospital

The boy whose name is not revealed was taken by an ambulance from the cave in Mae Sai district before boarding a chopper to Chiang Rai Prachanukraw in Muang district. He was the first to come out of the cave in the day 2 of the operation to evacuate the footballers and their assistant coach from the cave where they were stranded 15 days ago.

On Monday, four of his team members were separately extracted from the cave and are receiving treatment at the hospital.