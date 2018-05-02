FIFA 18: World Cup Mode: release date, news and features

FIFA 19 might be hovering on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean FIFA 18 is ready to be traded in. In fact, along with a constant flow of FUT updates, EA Canada is planning something special to celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rather than opting to release a standalone edition, the studio will follow the trend of recent years with free World Cup-related content. So to get you in the mood for the biggest sporting event of the year we’ve gathered together every detail and nugget of info you could possibly need…

Cut to the chase:

What is it? A free (and officially licensed) tournament mode for FIFA 18

When can I play it? 29 May, 2018

What can I play it on? The mode will appear on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

Release date:

The real-life World Cup 2018 runs from June 14 to July 15, but you’ll be able to download and play the official tournament mode two weeks prior on all the platforms listed above. The release date was officially announced on April 30, with EA confirming that the mode will be arriving on all platforms (yes, that includes Nintendo Switch) on the same day.

Unfortunately, the mode won’t be coming to any ‘old-gen’ platforms – sorry, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 owners, but it may finally be time to give up the ghost and upgrade. However, owners of the FIFA Mobile app will be getting in on the action, with a special World Cup-themed update arriving on June 6 (although this will be for a limited time, so get playing on the go while you have the chance).

Key features

The console version of the World Cup mode will feature all 32 of the teams that have qualified for the tournament, including likenesses and names for all the players (although a good chunk of these are already present in FIFA 18). Even the official kits for each national side will be present and correct in virtual form.

You’ll also be getting access to the 12 Russian stadia (see below for the full list) that will be used during the real-life tournament, recreated with the same attention to detail and match day presentation you’ve come to expect from the rest of the base game. Even pitch conditions relative to each stadium will be on point. The official match ball will also be included (naturally, can’t have any of this generic nonsense) as will the proper FIFA World Cup trophy, for added authenticity when your team goes on to win the final.