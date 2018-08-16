Fewer traffic accidents in Jakarta, thanks to odd-even policy: Police

“After implementing the odd-even policy, from Aug. 1 to 15, the number of accidents dropped to 153,” Jakarta Police traffic law enforcement subdirectorate chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Budiyanto said on Thursday as reported by kompas.com.

In comparison, 171 traffic accidents took place in the 15 days before the policy was implemented, explained Budiyanto.

The odd-even policy, which restricts private cars from entering certain major thoroughfares based on plate numbers, was expanded on Aug. 1 to ease congestion ahead and during the Asian Games.

The new expanded policy increased the restriction time to 15 hours per day from seven hours, and included weekends.