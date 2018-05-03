Ferrari convoy using hard shoulder angers drivers

A convoy of Ferraris sparked anger when they dodged traffic jams – by driving in the hard shoulder.

The vehicles were seen breezing past motorists who were limited to crawling along the motorway during morning rush hour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 4.

Onlookers reacted angrily to the scenes, accusing the wealthy drivers of ignoring the rules of the road ”to do what they want”.

One passenger, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: ”They have money so they think they can do what they want. I was so angry.

”Just because they driver Ferraris it does not allow them to break the rules. They should have been waiting in the queues like everyone else that day.”

The fleet of five luxury sports cars are believed to have been driven into the city from super-rich neighbour Singapore.

The passenger added: ”That’s OK, we can fine them in their valuable Singapore dollars.”