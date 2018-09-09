Two females arrested with meth pills

Assanee Worakijpanich, 25, and Pimpa (surname withheld due to her young age), were found to have strapped thousands of pills around their waist, under their clothes. Although they allegedly tried to evade suspicion by bringing along a baby, police subjected them to a search.

Captain Tanattha Nantawan and Pol Lieutenant Supachai Wannacharoen from the Muang Chiang Rai Police Station were on duty at the Chiang Rai Bus Terminal when they found Assanee and Pimpa acting suspiciously upon seeing their uniform. So, they searched the two suspects who had already boarded a Khon Kaen-bound bus at the terminal.

After police found the illicit drugs on them, the two female suspects allegedly confessed that a Hmong woman in Ban Huai Raeng had assigned them to pick up the methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai’s Pong district and deliver it to Khon Kaen. They were promised Bt50,000 for the assignment.

The two suspects said they were told they would be paid only on completion of the assignment.

Assanee and Pimpa were charged with having illicit drugs in possession and will face further legal action