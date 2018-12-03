Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media

Female Sunbather: A photo of a female tourist sunbathing in a bikini on a balcony of a condo in Phuket. has gone viral in social media today.

A Facebook user has posted the picture of the woman lying face down at a balcony of a condominium, her feet were dangling off the side of the building. The photographer was worried she was at risk of falling.

The message with the picture read, “Understand that Phuket has nice sun shine which is good for sunbathing. But that condominium might have a swimming pool and sun desks. Should you better sunbath there? ”

The person who made the post stated that while he was driving to work, he saw the woman which he believes is probably a tourist the was sunbathing on a balcony of a room on the fourth floor. So he stopped the car and took the photo. He posted the pic as he wanted to warn others that it is dangerous to do this.