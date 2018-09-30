The officials seized four short logs with a combined quantity of 0.26 cubic metres.

Official checked the forest near Ban Subsadao village in Tambon Ban Mai in Khon Buri district early on Saturday after receiving a tip that a group was planning to smuggle the logs out of the forest.

The officials found tracks of logs being dragged out of the forest and followed the tracks to arrest Sitthinon Khonmak, 24, who was driving a pickup truck carrying the logs.

Following information from Sitthinon, the officials later arrested Prasit Jarutan, 38, and Manaschai Chaisura, 33, who were fleeing the district in their car.