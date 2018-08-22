The best erotic club in Walking Street @ Stars Club Pattaya Cabaret Show starts at 9 pm. From 10 pm to 4 am a non-stop erotic dance show. Entrance is free In our menu we have a large assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, cocktails, desserts and author's food dishes...

Stars Club Pattaya

When you want to explore the best nightlife entertainment options in Pattaya City, it would be sacrilegious not to visit the worlds-famous Stars Club. Located in the heart of Pattaya at the beginning of Walking Street.This exceptional club has been making a massive name for itself,and the best part is…it’s FREE TO ENTER!

ALL NIGHT CLUB

The Stars Club is a truly expansive club that has chic and modern interior and appeals to holidaymakers who want to experience that authentic Pattaya nightlife flavor at first hand. With over 50 girls that come from unique places such as; Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and other European nations This is one of the most eclectic Night Clubs with the widest variety of choice in Pattaya City, bar none. The girls are exotic and sultry and completely different to the standard women you will find in the mainstay of clubs in Walking Street.

Modern and Chic Interior

The Night Club really does have an ultra-modern interior design and unique atmosphere for Pattaya. The Night Club is set within luxurious air-conditioned surrounding with a décor that is warm, ambient and stylish. The usage of music, costumes, lights and choreography come together to create something that is a little different in Walking Street. Stars Club comes equipped with a wide range of alcoholic beverages with lots of beer choices. There is also a wide choice in wines, cocktails and of course, some amazing champagne to compliment this high-end and glamorous experience. There are also some snacks available and drinks to suit every taste and style.

The Girls

The Stars Club has a reputation as the ‘Most Luxurious Night Club in Thailand’ and is currently making a massive for itself on the local scene. There are lots of bars, babes and things to see and do on Walking Street, but you cannot say you have been there and done that until you have made the pilgrimage to the Stars Club Pattaya.

Make sure you come and join in on the fun while you are on holiday in Pattaya. Get yourself over to the venue to party the night away with the exclusive Stars Club Exotic Dancers who will not just help you to have a great night, but will take it to the next level every time.

Location: As you enter Walking Street from beach Road entrance, the Stars club is 100 meters on the right-hand-side, next to King Seafood.

Phone: 098 448 8900

Website: https://www.starsclub-phuket.com