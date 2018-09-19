The Spiritual Home of Australian Beef in Pattaya @ Aroi Pub Resto

Aroi Pub and Restaurant is Located in Toongklom Talman, which runs from Sukhumvit Road, close to Underwater World towards the lake known as Huai Chak Nok. This is a quiet residential area with the odd Family Mart, Tesco Lotus Express or small business dotted around.

Since the dawn of creation, the strength and growth of human civilization always relied on being carnivores. There is nothing better than a juicy steak to feed our primordial thirst for meat. When you seek out the best imported beef steaks in the Pattaya region, it can be difficult to find that excellent quality. However, the excellent Aroi Pub Resto in East Pattaya is quickly becoming known as the spiritual home of imported Australian beef in the city, and somewhere that you simply must try.

Imported Australian Beef – Dry-Aged and Chilled

When you want the best steak experience in Pattaya, come along to the Aroi Pub Resto to sample their awe-inspiring imported Australian beef such as a 375 Gram T Bone or A long bone rack of lamb. The eatery offers all cuts of beef, with some of the most popular being their Homemade Australian Burgers, Australian Rib-Eye with the bone in, and the stunning Australian Entrecote, which has to be eaten to be believed. When you seek total authenticity in regards to imported beef, this is the place to come.

To compliment your meal, there are over 60 wines from the world’s best regions include A French rose wine, Chateau de Gueyze, 2013, from Buzet, France or A Cava champange Cava Mas Pere, Brut from Cataloniae, Spain.

A unique ‘Discovery Bucket’ concept that allows you to try many wines in small measures by the gram, meaning you can sample all of them in one sitting and still remember it.

The Venue

Aroi Pub and Restaurant is a large venue and as such, it can cater for many customers. They will welcome a couple looking for a romantic meal or a group of businessmen or parties celebrating a birthday or anniversary. A well stocked bar dominates one side or the premise with the ceilings being adorned with chandeliers and large fans. The front of the building is glass with a neon light, displaying the restaurant’s name. Numerous wooden tables and chairs are set in neat rows for diners to enjoy their chosen meals. The venue is air conditioned inside but there is also a large area outside, where customers can enjoy a drink or two. Televisions provide some background entertainment.

The Food

Select from Aroi Pub and Restaurant’s extensive menu and sit back and enjoy the atmosphere and you taste the diverse cuisine on offer. Food is served on a variety of plates and boards, depending on what you have ordered. For instance, some chicken dishes will be presented to you on a wooden board, with your French fries and gravy boat or if you have a steak, it could arrive on a white rectangular plate with your selected potatoes and veg. Aroi Pub and Restaurant offers a large selection of fish, chicken, steaks and pastas. They provide an all you can eat buffet containing such delicacies as tomato soup with meat balls or chicken and coconut milk soup.

Move on to baked salmon, spare ribs, roast pork of red curry chicken to name a few of the items available. Whether you desire mussels or a T-bone steak, the Aroi Pub and Restaurant will almost certainly be able to cater for your requirements. Whilst the food is of a high standard and there is much to be enjoyed, it has to be accompanied by a suitable drink.

The Drinks

Aroi Pub and Restaurant have again excelled in this department. They offer a vast variety of wines from around the world or why not try one of their ciders, if wine is not your thing. A good selection of beers and spirits are available along with soft drinks, should you be the designated driver. Belgium beers are available and American draught beer via a special tap machine. Teas and coffees are also available from the bar.

Staff

Aroi Pub and Restaurant employ a number a trained people to take your order, serve your food and drinks and of course chefs to prepare that delicious meal for you.

You will be welcomed with a friendly smile and treated with respect throughout your visit.

Opening Times

MondayClosed

Tuesday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Wednesday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Friday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Sunday12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Contact Details: Facebook

Call 082 459 5733