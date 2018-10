FEAST FOR OKTOBERFEST 2018

Enjoy an unlimited free-flowing Oktoberfest drinks and beverages to enhance Chef’s specials, such as German Bratwurst, Giant Hot Dog, German Pork Knuckle, Kurobuta, and more, with fun games. Every Friday throughout October 2018, Dusit Thani Pattaya celebrates the feast of Oktoberfest, a renowned German festival of drink, food, and fun.

Rustic-style menu at THB 430++ per person

Free-flowing beverages at THB 599++ per person

Every Friday, 28 September – 26 October 2018, from 18:30 to 22:00

at The Bay International Skewers Restaurant, Dusit Thani Pattaya