Equally importantly, there is no medicine with such an effect in any case, the agency said.

Those selling any “medicine” that is not approved for an FDA medicine registry number will be punished with a maximum jail term of three years and/or a maximum fine of Bt5,000, while those advertising a product with a view to misleading the public into thinking it is a libido booster will face a maximum fine of Bt100,000, said the FDA’s deputy secretary-general, Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat.

“The FDA has never registered any drug that claimed the property of libido booster. There is no such drug with that effect, and this is exaggerated advertising. This particular group of medicines is prohibited from being sold because it is not approved by the authority,” he emphasised.

Surachoke’s comments were in response to an online advertisement promoting a supposedly libido-boosting drug called Girly Sex, which it had claimed to be an FDA-approved product.

He said the document that the business operator used in backing up its claim was in fact an import duty-paying paper issued by the Customs Department, but which had nothing to do with the FDA’s medicine-approval procedure.

The FDA has also asked the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to remove the operator’s misleading online ad content, which also violates the Computer Act 2017, he said.

Medicines are not general products that can be sold via a website or outside authorised pharmacy shops, and any advertisement for a medicine – except for non-prescription drugs for home use – must receive proper permission before it can be used, he added.