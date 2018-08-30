FB page demands new Skytrain lift signs

Kiddee 4.0 (well-meaning people) made the call after a woman who uses a wheelchair posted photos on Facebook showing queue-jumping by passengers with no apparent disability at a BTS lift.

The woman said several physically fit people barged past her before she asked her friend to take the photos.

The woman said sometimes those who overtook her looked at her from inside the lift.

Kiddee 4.0, which has been highlighting social issues, said current signs state “please be generous to the disabled” but Thais do not show generosity.

It said the signs should say “priority must be given to the people with disabilities and movement difficulties”.