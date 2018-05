Newly reported that a gay marriage took place Friday between a foreign man and his Thai boyfriend.

A video of the happy occasion was posted on the “S Sanit” page on facebook.

With a total of 10 million baht made up the dowry – this was in cash, land, a condo and a diamond ring.

No details of the names of the happy couple or the location of the wedding were given.

Ten million baht is close to a third of a million US dollars so this was a big payday for the Thai. TN – EP