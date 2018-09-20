Meanwhile, dog owner Piyanat Daengsoi, 27, on Wednesday went to hear the charge at his local police precinct. Piyanat acknowledged the initial charge of failing to control dangerous pets, resulting in them getting loose and harming another person.

He then told reporters that he was shocked to learn of the attack and would take responsibility and help the family.

“The four-year-old often rode her bicycle past my house, but this time my dogs got loose and attacked her. I am ready and willing to take responsibility to help them in everything,” he said.

“I heard that the girl’s mother was in grief so I will wait until after the funeral is done; then we will talk.”

Ban Khwao district chief Theerasak Chomsiri and Chaiyaphum Livestock Development Office head Srisamai on Wednesday presented initial funeral assistance to Thanyalak’s family members.

They pledged to find measures to prevent the recurrence of dog attacks on children within the community and to ensure dog owners better control their animals.