Family checks rocker ‘Sek Loso’ into hospital for bipolar treatment

Following days of the rocker’s seemingly erratic behaviour on Facebook Live posts, his former wife Wiphakorn “Kan” Sukpimai, their 21-year-old son Settakarn “Sua” Sukpimai and Seksan’s current girlfriend Apisaya “Eve” Pattanaworasap convened an intervention. They forcibly checked Seksan into a hospital for bipolar disorder treatment over the weekend.

During the press conference in Bangkok, the three quoted a doctor diagnosing Seksan as being in the “third and final phase” of the progression of bipolar disorder, which can lead to psychiatric illness. He is now in need of urgent treatment, they said.

The relatives recalled that they had initially plotted to give Seksan some sleeping pills or tranquillisers but the singer chose not to ingest them. Two days later, they hatched another plan involving co-ordination of various people including a housing estate’s management office. That plan succeeded in getting the singer to hospital, they said.