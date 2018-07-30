Nareekan Yawiraj, 19, was rushed to hospital on July 19 before later succumbing to injuries.

Truck driver Surapon Darakham, who was reportedly asked to take Nareekan home following a night outing, is a suspect alongside Nareekan’s friend Sirinat Robram and her boyfriend, who is now identified only as Top. They had hung out together at an entertainment venue before something suspicious happened to Nareekan.

Line chat records show Nareekan expressed intense fear while with Surapon in his truck. She was later found with serious injuries at a hospital in Ayutthaya province.

Surapon claimed she jumped out of the moving vehicle out of fear. But the family does not believe his story.

An autopsy found Nareekan died of injuries caused by a blunt object to her head.

“I won’t cremate my daughter’s body until the CSD nails down the culprits,” said Nareekan’s father, Subin Yawiraj.

Help Crime Victims Club’s president Achariya Rueangrattanapong accompanied him to the CSD on Monday as he stepped in to help the family fight for justice.

According to Achariya, the victim might have been sexually violated and physically assaulted leading to her death.

Achariya also planned to ask Provincial Police Region 1 chief Pol Lt-General Suwat Changyodsuk to set up a committee to investigate the Bang Pa-in Police Station for alleged negligence.

Police at the station have pressed a charge of detention against Surapon only.