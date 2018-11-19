Four arrested after raid on fake painkiller drug factory

FDA officials and police from the Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression raided HK Pharmaceutical Co and HK Medicine Co on Chak Phra Road and seized chemicals and several items for making fake Tramadol painkiller.

The fake drug was labelled as Tindol and Tradol.

Papawin Nithimethawin, 44, the owner of the factory, his wife, Tipasiri Jaturongsamrin 40, and two employees were arrested.

One of the employees was identified as Thiansin Sakwatcharaprakorn, the drug salesman. The other arrested employee was Thiansin’s son, Thanpong Sakwatcharapakorn, 23.

FDA secretary general Tharet Kratnairawiwong said Tramadol is a controlled drug and each drug store can have no more than 1,000 Tramadol pills at a time, and each buyer can purchase no more than 20 pills at a time.

Tharet said the factory made the Tradol and Tindol drug in violation of the Tramadol copyright and without receiving a licence from the FDA.

Tharet said the drug was under control because youths have been known to abuse it by consuming it with alcohol, and it has resulted in death.