Ex-ministry:

The impounded assets include five luxury cars worth Bt25 million, five condominium units worth Bt23.5 million and two bank accounts with deposits totalling more than Bt20 million. The two bank accounts were owned by Wassana Tapaopong, 49, a former ministry official, who was also the girlfriend of late ex-permanent secretary for Social Development and Human Security Puttipat Lertchaowasit.

The assets worth Bt108.68 million were seized in two events earlier this year. First, 41 assets worth Bt88.542 million were seized from Puttipat, his former deputy Narong Kongkham, the former inspector-general Theerapong Srisukhon, Wassana and eight alleged accomplices; and later the two bank accounts under Wassana’s name.

The 60-year-old Puttipat was found dead on June 29, lying next to Wassana in their house in Pathum Thani. They had apparently tried to kill themselves by drinking poison, as they had reportedly been under pressure in relation to the multi-million-baht corruption scandal. Wassana survived the double suicide attempt.