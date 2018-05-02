Ex-cop known for preying on foreigners arrested for robbery

SAMUT PRAKAN: A former police officer with a record of preying on foreigners was arrested for allegedly stealing money and other valuables from an Indian engineer working for an airline.Sommas Boonyen, 39, a former police officer attached to a Bangkok police station – reportedly Bang Na – was apprehended at the entrance of Soi Chalerm Prakiart in Prawet district on theft charges and taken for a police press conference yesterday (May 1).

A 9mm pistol, 27 rounds of ammunition, a Toyota car, B2,000 cash, 190 rupees and a police uniform were seized from the suspect, said Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of Tourist Police Bureau.

The arrest came after Thajudheen Poovancheer, 27, an Indian national working as an engineer for the airline Jin Air, filed a complaint at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station last Sunday (April 29), saying he had been robbed while having a meal opposite a hotel on King Kaew Rd in Bangkok’s Bang Phli district.

He said a man dressed as a police officer had asked to see his passport and then searched his wallet.

The ‘policeman’ took his credit cards, cash and his mobile phone, said the engineer.Police began an investigation that led to the arrest of Sommas in Prawet district a day after the complaint was filed.

The suspect had a criminal record of committing similar offences on several occasions, said the deputy chief. He was expelled from the police force on April 7 after he was arrested for theft by Bang Na police on March 1. He was released on bail, but proceeded to commit the same offence.

The suspect confessed to the charges and was held in police custody for legal action, said Maj Gen Surachet. phuketnews