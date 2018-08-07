Ex-boyfriend gunned down as intruder in Bangkok

Manachai Watanamara, 42, told police that he emptied his pistol into Natthapol Traiprawt, 29, because he thought Natthapol was a burglar.

Natthapol was killed outside the bathroom on the top floor of a three-storey townhouse owned by Orathai Baithao, 36, on Soi Chokchai 4 in Lat Phrao district.

Chokchai police were called at 5.20am and found Natthapol dead with gunshot wounds to the left wrist and left thorax.

Orathai told police she’d broken up with Natthapol years ago but he kept asking that they reunite.

On Tuesday morning, she said, he’d scaled the fence and broke into the house. She heard someone trying to get into her bedroom and called Manachai.

Manachai said Natthapol ran into the bathroom when he arrived and he assumed it was a burglar. He told him to come out, then fired at the bathroom door twice.

Natthapol came out and ran towards him, so he fired five more times.

Police found seven spent 9mm shells.

Manachai was charged with intentional murder.