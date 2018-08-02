Arrest warrant issued for Patong

bar owner linked to the double

murder in Pattaya

Police last night (July 31) raided an entertainment business on Bangla Road which allegedly belongs to one of the Pattaya double murder suspects. Read Here.

The business was found to be illegal.

Pattaya police, investigating the brazen double execution-style murder in the car park at Buddha Mountain in Pattaya, say initial investigations were able to uncover a number of possible motives and implicate an initial set of suspects.

Officers raided the entertainment business in Soi Pum Pui on Bangla Road in Patong after a man known as ‘Sia Auan’ or 39 year old Panya Yingdang, was accused of direct involvement in the murder of 20 year old woman Paweena Namuangrak and 21 year old Anatachai Jaritram in Chonburi on July 29. The woman claiming to be the ‘manager’, 29 year old Jarupak Natana, failed to present an operating license. Jaruluck was taken to Patong Police Station where she has been charged with illegally operating an entertainment business.