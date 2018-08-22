New range of free entertainment services from iflix

Artima Suraphongchai, country manager of iflix Thailand, on Tuesday said the company was introducing iflix free entertainment services in various categories, such as movie of the day, iflix Snacks, top regional, premium regional series and international TV series.

Movie of the day provides customers with a fresh and new film every single day, while Snacks offerings are bite-size videos that are easy to consume, with 50 new videos added daily, she said.

“iflix free is completely free for all users, regardless of their subscription status. We offer users one of the largest libraries of hand-picked, quality content to support the behaviours of customers,” Artima added.

She said iflix now had more than 40,000 hours of movies and content on demand, around 1,000 hours of which were Thai content.

It expects to increase Thai content in various categories, such as the Snacks short-form content, in order to drive the business’s number of active users, she said, adding that about one-third is in the form of free content.

The company now has some 3 million users, around 900,000 of whom are active users, the country manager said.

The expectation is that by the end of the year, having announced the new services, the number of active users will hit 2 million.

The company’s service fee is Bt100 per month, and each user is able to access iflix’s on-demand services with five accounts.