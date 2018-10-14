Pattaya has enough water until end of 2019 – PWA

An extra-wet rainy season has left enough water in eastern reservoirs to keep Pattaya in running water through next year.

The five reservoirs that feed Pattaya are 76 percent full, the Provincial Waterworks Authority said Oct. 1. Even if it didn’t rain again this year there would be enough water until the end of next year, the utility said.

PWA Pattaya office manager Sutat Nutchpan said Mabprachan Reservoir was at 78.7 percent, the Charknok Reservoir at 78 percent, Nong Klangdong at 80 percent, Huay Sapan at 80 percent and the Huay Khunjit Reservoir at 59.1 percent.

Pattaya gets most of its water from the Bangpra and Prasae reservoirs, the latter of which might be drained partially if it collects much more. The PWA has connected Prasae to the Nong Plalai Reservoir to collect excess water before it’s processed for public use.