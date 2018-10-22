New Study Claims Men Have Better Sex With Emotionally

Emotionally Unstable Women: According to a new study, men apparently have better sex with women who are emotionally unstable. Additionally, women have better sex with men who are “less agreeable” and pay attention to small details.
The study was published in the Journal of Sex Research and used volunteers that have been in a relationship for an average of 24 years. The average age of participants was 51-years-old.
Lead researcher Julia Velten and her peers interviewed each volunteer–asking questions about their sex lives, personalities, and sexual function. It is the first time that researchers went in depth to study how personality traits correlated to sexual pleasure.
The study found that “men whose partners had less emotional stability reported better sexual function” while “lower agreeableness of a sexual partner was predictive of better sexual function in women.”
Additionally, they found that “men who are thorough and dutiful may feel the need to satisfy their partner sexually, which may, in turn, lead to a better sexual function of their partners.”
Aside from personality traits, age also impacted sexual function scores. Men’s age was negatively correlated with sexual functions. Surprisingly, relationships duration had little to do with sexual function and pleasure. Therefore, couples who have been together for a long period of time don’t necessarily have a poor sex life.
While the study is a breakthrough and a doorway into studying more links between personality traits and sexual function and pleasure, researchers say much more research needs to be done.
But other experts have suggested more research is needed in the field. Dr. Christian Jarrett wrote for The British Psychological Society: