Passengers have been quarantined on board an Emirates airplane at JFK airport in New York, after 100 reportedly fell seriously ill during a flight from Dubai.

Emirates Flight 203 from Dubai arrived at 8:50 a.m. ET Wednesday with the pilot expressing concerns over dozens of passengers sick with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing, according to local reports.

The plane was met by officials from the Port Authority Police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a staging area to check passengers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW