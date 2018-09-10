Eminem’s Response To Machine Gun Kelly’s Diss Track Is ‘In The Works’

Eminem has opened up a can of diss track worms with the release of his surprise new album Kamikaze – as he rips into a whole host of rappers on the circuit, from Tyler, the Creator to Die Antwoord and Ja Rule.

But the one stirring up the biggest shitstorm has to be that of Machine Gun Kelly, who responded to Marshall Mathers’ diss of him by issuing a scathing one of his own with the new track Rap Devil.

In it, MGK calls Eminem “sober and bored”, adding: “Still can’t cover up the fact the last four albums as bad as your selfie.” Zing!

While we eagerly tap our fingers in anticipation of Eminem’s response to the roasting, we might not have to wait too long, as a Shady Records producer has all but confirmed a retaliation is already in the works.

Speaking to Culture Untold on Tuesday (September 4) to discuss how Slim Shady would combat MGK’s song, Mr. Porter said: “Right now, he in there working. We doing something else right now, but trust me, we’ll get to it. I’ll tell you this, I wouldn’t wanna be [Machine Gun Kelly].

“It’s great that you took that opportunity and did that, hey, kudos to you, good for you. The one thing that I’m worried about, you remember when Thanos threw that whole planet at Iron Man?”

Oh no he didn’t just throw in a Marvel reference right there. This is gonna get ugly.

The Detroit rapper’s buddy Bizarre also sent out a warning to MGK about what’s to come: “But boy, the repercussions… oof. The boy gonna do you something nasty. Y’all better stop playing with that boy.”

For those of you who haven’t been following the ongoing feud between Eminem and MGK, it all started back in 2012 when the latter said the former’s daughter Hailie was ‘hot as f***’.

It’s been six years and Em’s still sore over the whole thing, clapping back with his track Not Alike in which he calls MGK a ‘little c***-sucker’ and accuses him of using a ‘sneak-diss’. Any of you who have seen the video and listened to the lyrics for Rap Devil – which has received more than 49 million views since last week – will know that MGK is none of the above.

Fans have obviously been losing their minds on social media about the whole thing, but there was one in particular who shared a sentiment no doubt most of us were thinking: “Wow… as much as I wanted Machine Gun Kelly’s diss to be whack, he actually slaughters Eminem. Let’s just hope Eminem don’t have a relapse and turn back into Slim Shady.”

Now that Mr. Porter has suggested Eminem is working on his comeback, it looks like it’s not question of if, but when.

Popcorn at the ready.