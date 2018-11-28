Emily Ratajkowski has responded after trolls mocked her for going braless at a protest.

In October 2018, the 27-year-old model and actor attended a protest against the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Accompanied by her I Feel Pretty co-star Amy Schumer at a US Senate building in Washington DC., Ratajkowski held aloft a placard which read, ‘Respect female existence or expect our resistance’.

However, despite Ratajkowski hoping to make a serious statement about the issue of sexual assault, a large number of people were more focused on the fact that she hadn’t been wearing a bra during the protest.

Plenty of human boobies resolved to comment on Ratajkowski’s Instagram pics, advising her to put a bra on and even describing her lack of bra as being ‘disgusting’.

One person snorted:

Says a woman whose not always wearing bra wherever she goes. Dress properly! You want respect? Respect yourself first by wearing properly! Idiots! You all just want attention.

Another screamed:

DISGUSTING DISPLAY. YOUR BRALESS POSE IS UNIMPRESSSIVE.

Speaking with Stellar, Ratajkowski expressed her bewilderment at the attention given to her choice to go braless:

I was. I knew being there would be important and I knew some people would find it controversial, but I never expected anyone to talk about why I wasn’t wearing a bra under my tank top. It was 32 degrees, I was marching through D.C. in jeans; my outfit seemed completely normal to me. And I was there making a political point. Why would people focus on what I was wearing?

Ratajokowsi, who had been wearing a simple white tank top and jeans at the time, was arrested alongside Schumer, 37, for participating in the protest.

The moment of their arrest was captured and shared on Twitter, with footage showing Schumer appearing to verbally agree to the arrest.

I can’t believe I have to do this @emrata but here’s video if you and @amyschumer verbally agreeing to be “arrested” pic.twitter.com/xlKSy1sZ4b — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

Schumer later took to Instagram to defend Ratajkowski against the self-appointed bra police, revealing how she had also refrained from wearing a bra that day: