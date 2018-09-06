Embezzlement suspect arrested just 15 days before case expires

Pol Col Nanthaphum Ruangrung, commander of the Rom Klao police station in Bangkok, said investigators from his station tracked and arrested Anchalee Polpithak, 38, in Chai Nat’s Muang district.

Anchalee was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Min Buri Court dated October 28, 2009 on an embezzlement charge.

The case’s statute of limitations will expire on September 20.