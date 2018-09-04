Man found electrocuted at Pathum Thani fish pond

The body of Boonruam Tri-inthong, 36, was found lying beside the pond in Tambon Bang Luang, Muang Pathum Thani, at 6am Tuesday.

There was an electrical burn on his left hand.

Pond owner Sam-ang Preethong, 67, said he came out to feed his fish and found the body, Boonruam’s motorcycle, a fishing net and a bag containing his catch.

Although Boonruam had told his wife, Pecha Srithong, 44, he was going out to hunt for frogs, the bag contained fish.

The body was sent to Thammsat University Hospital for an autopsy.