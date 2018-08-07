Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat police station was alerted to the killing of Muek Maikaew, 73, on Monday morning.

He was found naked, with knife-inflicted wounds to his head and face.

A doctor determined that he had died at least six hours earlier.

His daughter Uayporn Maikaew, 47, told police that Muek’s Bt100,000-worth of gold ornaments, Bt100,000 in cash and a luxury watch had been stolen.

She said her father had lived alone in the house, and that he had regularly earned tens of thousands of baht each month from the sale of palm oil.