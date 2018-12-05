Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs

Eight monks from three temples in Phuket have been defrocked after posting positive drug-test results.

 

 

Phuket officers raided the temples – Wat Samkong, Wat Kathu and Wat Thepnimit – in Mueang Phuket and Kathu districts after locals complained about drugs at the temples.

Officers conducted urine drug tests on the monks.

The eight monks have been defrocked by a senior monk, before being taken to the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Centre for drug treatment.

Police are investigating the three temples and questioning the monks.

