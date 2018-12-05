Eight Phuket monks defrocked after testing positive for drugs

Phuket officers raided the temples – Wat Samkong, Wat Kathu and Wat Thepnimit – in Mueang Phuket and Kathu districts after locals complained about drugs at the temples.

Officers conducted urine drug tests on the monks.

Seven monks from Wat Kathu and one from Wat Samkong produced positive readings.

The eight monks have been defrocked by a senior monk, before being taken to the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Centre for drug treatment.

Police are investigating the three temples and questioning the monks.