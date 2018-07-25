Eco-projects mark King’s birthday

In the northern province of Phayao’s Pong district, some 1,000 officials and residents planted 3,000 trees at a 66-rai park in Tambon Khun Kuan.

Phayao Hmong Association president Wiroj Saekeu, who led 250 Hmong residents from Pong, Chiang Kham and Phu Sang districts to plant trees, said his group wanted to express loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty and to help increase green space for Thailand to battle global warming.

Meanwhile, Immigration Bureau commissioner, Pol Lt-Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, led some 650 immigration police officers and foreign volunteers to plant over 1,000 mangrove trees at the Army’s Bangpu Nature Education Centre in Samut Prakan’s Muang district to conserve the mangrove ecosystem.

In Phetchaburi’s Ban Laem district, deputy provincial governor Natthawuth Phetchphromsorn led officials and residents to release 1 million tiger prawns in Tambon Pak Thalay and plant around 10,000 mangrove trees in a 10-rai coastal area.