Dutchman claims the ‘Thai people’ have robbed him blind

Dutchman: A Dutch man who claimed to be 70 years old was pictured sitting next to signs saying he had been robbed by Thais.

The image posted by a Thai on Facebook suggested this pensioner had lost 50,000 baht.

Now he had no ticket back to Holland. His embassy wouldn’t help.

So he was asking passersby to buy his watches – knocked down from 250 baht to 200 baht.

Comments from people online showed little sympathy. Some doubted the veracity of his claims.

Some inquired as to the brand of the watches receiving lots of smiley faces.

He appeared to be at an airport though the location was not mentioned on Hotji Kamnokkok’s page.