Dusit Thani Remembers The Late King

Dusit Thani Pattaya marked the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Dusit Thani Pattaya organised alms giving activities to mark the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-reigning monarch after seven decades on the throne. On this occasion, the hotel’s staff together with hotel’s guests, led by Mr Neoh Kean Boon, General Manager, also joined the nation in wearing yellow to commemorate the passing of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Over the past year, Dusit Thani Pattaya has continually organised many activities in remembrance of His Majesty’s great contributions and endless benevolence towards the Thai people.