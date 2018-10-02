WELCOME TO DUSIT THANI PATTAYA

Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel offers Thai luxury and hospitality in the heart of one of Thailand’s prominent beach resort destinations. This five-star Dusit Thani Pattaya hotel is conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues of Pattaya City, but its enviable location on the northern end of the majestically curving Gulf of Thailand with direct access to two beachfronts, truly sets it apart.

Situated amidst a tropical garden and boasting stunning panoramic views over Pattaya Bay, this luxury hotel offers the perfect beach getaway for all types of travellers.

FEAST FOR OKTOBERFEST 2018 AT THE BAY INTERNATIONAL SKEWERS RESTAURANT

Enjoy an unlimited free-flowing Oktoberfest drinks and beverages to enhance Chef’s specials, such as German Bratwurst, Giant Hot Dog, German Pork Knuckle, Kurobuta, and more, with fun games. Every Friday throughout October 2018, Dusit Thani Pattaya celebrates the feast of Oktoberfest, a renowned German festival of drink, food, and fun. Rustic-style menu at THB 430++ per person

Free-flowing beverages at THB 599++ per person

Every Friday, 28 September – 26 October 2018, from 18:30 to 22:00

at The Bay International Skewers Restaurant, Dusit Thani Pattaya

https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani/pattaya/