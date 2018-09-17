Duo involved in burglaries fall in police net

Muang Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krophetch led a team of officers to arrest the two suspects – Khamphaeng Phetch province native Thanarath Saengjamreung, 25, and Chon Buri province native Itthichai Krajang, 22. Their Yamaha Fino motorcycle was also seized at noon on Sunday. The pair were accused of breaking into people’s houses and robbing them of valuables. The latest such incident took place on August 7 at a house rented by a South Korean man, Park Moon Sub, 29. The burglars reportedly escaped with a safe box containing valuables worth Bt50,000.

Police investigation identified the two male suspects from CCTV footage as Thanarath and itthichai, who fled on a motorcycle with a red licence plate. The pair were traced to a rented house in Soi Nong Yai 8. Following their arrest, the pair reportedly confessed to the crime and said they had become partners in crime and had taken a vow of brotherhood during their time in prison.

After their release in April, they conspired to commit burglaries at houses rented by foreigners in Pattaya City.

The pair said that they had robbed nine houses and had spent the ill-gotten money on going out and gambling.